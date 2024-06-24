Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 155,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 109,962 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,798,000 after purchasing an additional 475,226 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.0 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $65.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,081,067. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

