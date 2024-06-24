Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $655,000 Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Replimune Group worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,553 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,356 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 276,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

REPL stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.15. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $130,655.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,730.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Replimune Group news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $130,655.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,730.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $119,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,598 shares of company stock worth $712,516 in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

