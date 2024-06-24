Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $487,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,942 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,381,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,751,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $183.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

