Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.