Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.90. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

