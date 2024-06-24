Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 821 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hologic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Hologic by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

