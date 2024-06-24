Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,004,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,003,000 after buying an additional 341,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,305,000 after buying an additional 118,673 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,226,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,531,000 after buying an additional 67,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $100.61 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.99.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

