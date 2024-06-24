Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Teleflex by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.29.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.7 %

TFX opened at $203.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $262.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

