Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

Home Depot stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $355.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.