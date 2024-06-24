Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after buying an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,262,000 after buying an additional 3,753,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,100,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,684,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $192.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

