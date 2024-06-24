Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,794 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $548.69. 231,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,339,179. The stock has a market cap of $473.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

