Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,025,157,000 after buying an additional 1,071,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,200,045,000 after acquiring an additional 371,163 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,193,438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $612,970,000 after purchasing an additional 115,304 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.29. 234,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

