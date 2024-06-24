Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

NYSE FMS opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

