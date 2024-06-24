FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

