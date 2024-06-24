FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.0 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.