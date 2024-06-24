GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 25,352 Shares

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,393.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,804,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,806.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $32.82.

On Thursday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,788 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $225,149.76.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GNT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.45. 45,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,570. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 274.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,796,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

