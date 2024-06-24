Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 661 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 7,344.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $769,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $64.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $840.59. 4,261,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,638,467. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.08 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $837.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $728.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

