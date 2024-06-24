Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 79,455 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 122.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,455 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.20. 11,396,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,365,479. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

