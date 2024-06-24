Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 0.8 %

Clorox stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,437. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.62 and a 200-day moving average of $144.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. BNP Paribas began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

