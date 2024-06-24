Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,815,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,043 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,546 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $73,815,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $45,752,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

