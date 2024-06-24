Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 281,480.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $186.73 billion, a PE ratio of 111.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

