Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys 32,397 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 101.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,397 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 112,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,645. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $39.07.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

