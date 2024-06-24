Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,915 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,846 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,163,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $53,480,000 after acquiring an additional 300,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,027,057 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $93,225,000 after acquiring an additional 61,552 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 376,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 61,958 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

UBER traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.65. 2,881,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,532,377. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

