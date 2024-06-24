Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in RH by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in RH by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in RH by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in RH by 1,696.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $12.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.42. The company had a trading volume of 518,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,614. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.26. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.51.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.46.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

