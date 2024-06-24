Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $169,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 552.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 791,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $234,729,000 after purchasing an additional 670,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

