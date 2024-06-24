Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in American Express by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 335,338 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $2,460,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, hitting $232.53. The stock had a trading volume of 499,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,217. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.69 and a 200 day moving average of $214.27. The stock has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

Read Our Latest Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.