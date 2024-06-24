Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $730,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.71. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.29 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

