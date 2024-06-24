Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,377,153 shares of company stock valued at $240,054,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.94. 18,042,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,439,672. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 198.93, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.