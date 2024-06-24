Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 2.4 %

AAPD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 165,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,745. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.72.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

