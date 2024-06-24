Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,727 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.99. 34,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,094. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

