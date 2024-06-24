Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 233.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,681,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $86,402.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 529,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 45,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $194,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,266,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,121. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,330 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $86,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 529,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,606 shares of company stock worth $759,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealReal stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.05. 529,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,239. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

