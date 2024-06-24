Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. DA Davidson reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,060. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

