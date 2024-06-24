Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.25. 527,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,017. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $93.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

