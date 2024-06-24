Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 37,156 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITA traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $134.38. 199,732 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.48. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

