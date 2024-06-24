GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $23.93

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.93, but opened at $23.26. GameStop shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 3,899,861 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

GameStop Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.41 and a beta of -0.27.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $346,474. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in GameStop by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

