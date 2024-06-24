GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $72,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 153,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 131,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $98.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.