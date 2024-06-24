GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 1,361 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,566,000 after purchasing an additional 667,660 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,748,260 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after buying an additional 98,130 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,496,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,867,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.20 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

