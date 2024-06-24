GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

JMIA opened at $7.17 on Monday. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

