GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 931 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $103.08 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $107.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

