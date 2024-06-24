GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 303.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,396,000 after purchasing an additional 989,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $83,094,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,037.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after buying an additional 352,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $317.74 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $129.23 and a 1 year high of $331.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.13.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.48.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

