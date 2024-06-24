GAMMA Investing LLC Has $61,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IYG opened at $65.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.