GAMMA Investing LLC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 47.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock opened at $68.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.78.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,377.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

