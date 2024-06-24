GAMMA Investing LLC Has $72,000 Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSK. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

OSK opened at $107.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $80.07 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average of $112.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

