GAMMA Investing LLC Has $83,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $290.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.