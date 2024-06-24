GAMMA Investing LLC Has $83,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $290.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
