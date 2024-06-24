GAMMA Investing LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,007,000 after purchasing an additional 224,599 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,386,000 after purchasing an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in FormFactor by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after buying an additional 862,885 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,417,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,129,000 after buying an additional 131,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Up 0.5 %

FORM opened at $57.95 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,266.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,154. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

