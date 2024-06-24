GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 157.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 229,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NX. StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 0.6 %

NX stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

