GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 690 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AAON by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 50.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $79.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAON. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

