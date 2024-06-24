GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 154 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in AppLovin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,741,886 shares of company stock worth $1,478,219,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $78.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

