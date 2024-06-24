GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 411 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 107.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 174,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMS. Loop Capital lowered their price target on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $81.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

