GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 744 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 43,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 93.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CHT opened at $38.48 on Monday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.4736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is presently 76.67%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

